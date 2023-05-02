Ethereum is up $60.29 today or 3.33% to $1870.08

--Largest percentage increase since April 14, 2023 when it gained 4.93%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 55.9% year-to-date

--Down 61.04% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 32.59% from 52 weeks ago (May 3, 2022), when it traded at $2774.37

--Down 36.47% from its 52-week high of $2943.42 on May 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 107.27% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1880.85

--Up 3.93% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1728ET