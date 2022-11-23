Ethereum Gained 3.42% to $1168.79 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $38.60 today or 3.42% to $1168.79

--Up two consecutive days, up 6.97% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 11, 2022, when it rose 14.48%

--Down 25.38% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 68.31% year-to-date

--Down 75.65% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 72.55% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 24, 2021), when it traded at $4257.24

--Down 74.74% from its 52-week high of $4627.16 on Nov. 30, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 29.54% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1187.60

--Up 5.08% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 15, 2022, when it was up as much as 5.22%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1735ET