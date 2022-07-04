Ethereum Gained 3.43% to $1120.44 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $37.17 today or 3.43% to $1120.44

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 5.42% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending June 25, 2022 when it rose 6.46%

--Down 69.62% year-to-date

--Down 76.66% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 49.47% from 52 weeks ago (July 5, 2021), when it traded at $2217.31

--Up 24.18% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1133.20

--Up 4.61% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 1744ET