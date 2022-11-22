Ethereum Gained 3.44% to $1130.19 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $37.55 today or 3.44% to $1130.19

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 10, 2022, when it gained 19.43%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 27.85% month-to-date

--Down 69.35% year-to-date

--Down 76.45% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 74.03% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 23, 2021), when it traded at $4351.45

--Down 75.57% from its 52-week high of $4627.16 on Nov. 30, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 25.26% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1139.85

--Up 4.32% at today's intraday high

