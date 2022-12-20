Ethereum Gained 3.44% to $1216.55 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $40.50 today or 3.44% to $1216.55

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 6.2% month-to-date

--Down 67.01% year-to-date

--Down 74.66% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 69.77% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 21, 2021), when it traded at $4023.92

--Down 70.48% from its 52-week high of $4121.52 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 34.84% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1227.48

--Up 4.37% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

