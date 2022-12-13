Ethereum Gained 3.53% to $1320.19 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $45.04 today or 3.53% to $1320.19

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 10, 2022, when it traded at $1320.71

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 4.37% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 1, 2022, when it rose 4.71%

--Up 1.79% month-to-date

--Down 64.2% year-to-date

--Down 72.5% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 65.75% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 14, 2021), when it traded at $3854.24

--Down 67.97% from its 52-week high of $4121.52 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 46.32% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1345.16; highest intraday level since Nov. 10, 2022, when it hit $1346.59

--Up 5.49% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 30, 2022, when it was up as much as 6.59%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1730ET