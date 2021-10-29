Ethereum Gained 3.56% to $4409.10 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $151.50 today or 3.56% to $4409.10

--New all-time high (Based on available data)

--Up four of the past five days

--Up two consecutive days, up 10.67% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 2, 2021, when it rose 15.34%

--Up 48.31% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Jan. 2021 when it gained 75.35%

--Up 496.57% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2017 when it gained 9143.87%

--Up 1047.28% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 30, 2020), when it traded at $384.31

--New 52-week high

--Up 1050.15% from its 52-week low of $383.35 on Nov. 3, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 4457.01; New all-time intraday high

--Up 4.68% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1733ET