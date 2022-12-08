Ethereum Gained 3.78% to $1278.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $46.55 today or 3.78% to $1278.18

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 30, 2022, when it gained 6.36%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 1.45% month-to-date

--Down 65.34% year-to-date

--Down 73.37% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 69.33% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 9, 2021), when it traded at $4167.70

--Down 69.33% from its 52-week high of $4167.70 on Dec. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 41.67% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1290.41

--Up 4.77% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 30, 2022, when it was up as much as 6.59%

--

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1730ET