Ethereum Gained 3.78% to $1278.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $46.55 today or 3.78% to $1278.18
--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 30, 2022, when it gained 6.36%
--Snaps a three day losing streak
--Down 1.45% month-to-date
--Down 65.34% year-to-date
--Down 73.37% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 69.33% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 9, 2021), when it traded at $4167.70
--Down 69.33% from its 52-week high of $4167.70 on Dec. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 41.67% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 1290.41
--Up 4.77% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 30, 2022, when it was up as much as 6.59%
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-08-22 1730ET