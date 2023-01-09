Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ethereum Gained 3.78% to $1317.74 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/09/2023 | 10:30pm GMT
Ethereum is up $48.02 today or 3.78% to $1317.74


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 13, 2022, when it traded at $1320.19

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 30, 2022, when it gained 6.36%

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 4.24% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 13, 2022, when it rose 4.37%

--Up 9.86% month-to-date

--Up 9.86% year-to-date

--Down 72.55% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 57.13% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 10, 2022), when it traded at $3073.50

--Down 62.46% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 46.05% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1343.85; highest intraday level since Dec. 14, 2022, when it hit $1348.31

--Up 5.84% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 30, 2022, when it was up as much as 6.59%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.94% 0.07529 End-of-day quote.4.22%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 1.81% 1208.64 End-of-day quote.7.95%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 1.96% 1288.62 End-of-day quote.7.38%
