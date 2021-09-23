Log in
Ethereum Gained 3.84% to $3142.44 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/23/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Ethereum is up $116.08 today or 3.84% to $3142.44

--Up two consecutive days, up 13.64% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending June 29, 2021 when it rose 20.64%

--Down 7.38% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2021 when it dropped 13.74%

--Up 325.18% year-to-date

--Down 24.1% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 809.11% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 24, 2020), when it traded at $345.66

--Down 24.10% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 831.78% from its 52-week low of $337.25 on Oct. 6, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3173.94

--Up 4.88% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-21 1745ET

