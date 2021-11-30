Ethereum Gained 3.89% to $4627.16 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $173.36 today or 3.89% to $4627.16

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 13, 2021, when it traded at $4652.40

--Up five of the past six days

--Up four consecutive days, up 13.46% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Nov. 9, 2021, when it rose for four straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Oct. 4, 2021, when it rose 13.84%

--Up 8.38% month-to-date

--Up 526.07% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2017 when it gained 9143.87%

--Down 3.6% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 665.44% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 1, 2020), when it traded at $604.51

--Down 3.60% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 742.16% from its 52-week low of $549.44 on Dec. 11, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 4747.85; highest intraday level since Nov. 15, 2021, when it hit $4768.63

--Up 6.60% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-21 1731ET