Ethereum Gained 3.90% to $1641.59 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $61.64 today or 3.90% to $1641.59

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 25, 2022, when it traded at $1707.80

--Largest percentage increase since Aug. 29, 2022, when it gained 4.27%

--Up three of the past four days

--Up 4.36% month-to-date

--Down 55.48% year-to-date

--Down 65.8% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 52.74% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 8, 2021), when it traded at $3473.72

--Down 65.80% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 81.94% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1653.00

--Up 4.62% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 1730ET