Ethereum is up $67.01 today or 3.92% to $1774.61

--Up two of the past three days

--Up 10.54% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Jan. 2023 when it gained 31.45%

--Up 47.94% year-to-date

--Down 63.03% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 47.73% from 52 weeks ago (March 29, 2022), when it traded at $3395.20

--Down 49.44% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 96.69% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1791.50

--Up 4.91% at today's intraday high

