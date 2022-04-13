Ethereum Gained 3.95% to $3105.73 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $118.03 today or 3.95% to $3105.73

--Largest percentage increase since April 1, 2022 when it gained 4.34%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 5.89% month-to-date

--Down 15.78% year-to-date

--Down 35.3% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 31.07% from 52 weeks ago (April 14, 2021), when it traded at $2369.54

--Down 35.30% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 75.71% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3114.94

--Up 4.26% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since April 1, 2022 when it was up as much as 5.46%

--

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 1729ET