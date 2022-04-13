Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethereum Gained 3.95% to $3105.73 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

04/13/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is up $118.03 today or 3.95% to $3105.73


--Largest percentage increase since April 1, 2022 when it gained 4.34%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 5.89% month-to-date

--Down 15.78% year-to-date

--Down 35.3% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 31.07% from 52 weeks ago (April 14, 2021), when it traded at $2369.54

--Down 35.30% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 75.71% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3114.94

--Up 4.26% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since April 1, 2022 when it was up as much as 5.46%

--


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.21% 0.0756 End-of-day quote.-4.25%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 2.15% 2798.4 End-of-day quote.-15.62%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 1.75% 3031.52 End-of-day quote.-19.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pU.S. extends transit mask mandate through May 3
RE
05:49pIMF says board approved new trust to aid low-income, vulnerable middle-income countries
RE
05:45pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.27% to 92.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pEuro Gains 0.58% to $1.0892 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pSterling Gains 0.88% to $1.3117 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pDollar Gains 0.21% to 125.66 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pUK's Johnson seeks to put fine behind him with immigration plan
RE
05:41pU.S. extends transit mask mandate through May 3 amid COVID uptick
RE
05:39pAfter Biden remark, U.S. yet to commit to its own genocide probe of Russia
RE
05:34pApril Fools! San Francisco police pull over driverless car
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold miner Polymetal postpones dividend decision amid sanctions on Russ..
2U.S. mortgage interest rates top 5%, buyers look to lock in rates
3JPMorgan's Dimon downbeat as profit drops 42%
4Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Boeing, JetBlue, Medtronic, PepsiCo...
5Activist investor Blackwells criticizes new Peloton CEO, urges sale

HOT NEWS