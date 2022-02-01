Log in
Ethereum Gained 4.08% to $2790.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

02/01/2022 | 05:40pm EST
Ethereum at 5 p.m. ET traded at $2790.00, up $109.29 or 4.08%


--Highest 5 p.m. level since January 20, 2022 when it traded at $3083.99

--Up four of the past five days

--Up 2 consecutive days, up 9.04% over this period

--Down 24.34% year to date

--Down 41.88% from its all time high of $4800.00 on November 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 83.98% from 52 weeks ago (February 2, 2021), when it traded at $1516.43

--Down 41.88% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on November 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 97.02% from its 52-week low of $1416.12 on February 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 2810.89; highest intraday level since January 21, 2022 when it hit $3089.45

--Up 4.86% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.01% 0.072116 Real-time Quote.-12.19%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -0.10% 2483.6 Real-time Quote.-26.36%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -0.10% 2797.6 Real-time Quote.-27.19%
