Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethereum Gained 4.12% to $1586.73 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/21/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is up $62.73 today or 4.12% to $1586.73


--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 10, 2022 when it traded at $1677.39

--Up three of the past four days

--Up 56.84% month-to-date

--Down 56.97% year-to-date

--Down 66.94% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 21.30% from 52 weeks ago (July 22, 2021), when it traded at $2016.29

--Down 66.94% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 75.86% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1603.92

--Up 5.24% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.62% 0.0655 End-of-day quote.-16.97%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -0.88% 1494.43 End-of-day quote.-54.94%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -0.70% 1532.32 End-of-day quote.-59.32%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pIce cream, fountains and pools keep Americans cool in heatwave
RE
05:55pUkraine talking to major institutions about ways to reduce debt payments
RE
05:55pStocks rise after Tesla posts strong earnings
RE
05:51pSempra, Mexico's Electricity Commission look to develop LNG terminal in Oaxaca
RE
05:44pTrucker blockade shuts major California seaport for second day
RE
05:32pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.37% to 98.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEuro Gains 0.45% to $1.0230 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pSterling Gains 0.22% to $1.2004 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDollar Lost 0.66% to 137.35 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pUtilities Down on Rotation Into Cyclical Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global manufacturers see chip shortage easing
2ASML : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
3Evolution: Interim report January-June 2022
4Social media revenue growth expected to slow as TikTok, Apple compete
5Amazon to buy One Medical in $3.5 billion deal

HOT NEWS