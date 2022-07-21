Ethereum Gained 4.12% to $1586.73 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $62.73 today or 4.12% to $1586.73

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 10, 2022 when it traded at $1677.39

--Up three of the past four days

--Up 56.84% month-to-date

--Down 56.97% year-to-date

--Down 66.94% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 21.30% from 52 weeks ago (July 22, 2021), when it traded at $2016.29

--Down 66.94% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 75.86% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1603.92

--Up 5.24% at today's intraday high

