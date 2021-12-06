Ethereum Gained 4.13% to $4324.65 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $171.43 today or 4.13% to $4324.65

--Up two consecutive days, up 6.36% over this period

--Up 485.14% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2017 when it gained 9143.87%

--Down 9.9% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 634.72% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2020), when it traded at $588.61

--Down 9.90% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 687.10% from its 52-week low of $549.44 on Dec. 11, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 4352.68

--Up 4.80% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

