Ethereum Gained 4.27% to $1546.83 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $63.36 today or 4.27% to $1546.83

--Up two consecutive days, up 4.47% over this period

--Down 10.14% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 58.05% year-to-date

--Down 67.77% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 53.72% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 30, 2021), when it traded at $3342.39

--Down 67.77% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 71.44% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1551.02

--Up 4.55% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1730ET