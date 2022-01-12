Ethereum Gained 4.28% to $3370.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $138.28 today or 4.28% to $3370.80

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 9.67% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 20, 2021, when it rose 10.22%

--Down 8.59% month-to-date

--Down 8.59% year-to-date

--Down 29.77% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 199.28% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2021), when it traded at $1126.30

--Down 29.77% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 199.28% from its 52-week low of $1126.30 on Jan. 13, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3412.64

--Up 5.57% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1735ET