Ethereum Gained 4.34% to $3443.19 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $143.21 today or 4.34% to $3443.19

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 5, 2022, when it traded at $3557.41

--Up seven of the past nine days

--Down 6.63% year-to-date

--Down 28.27% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 64.58% from 52 weeks ago (April 2, 2021), when it traded at $2092.13

--Down 28.27% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 94.80% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3480.00

--Up 5.46% at today's intraday high

--

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-22 1729ET