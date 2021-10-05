Ethereum Gained 4.42% to $3533.79 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $149.49 today or 4.42% to $3533.79

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 15, 2021, when it traded at $3551.43

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 378.13% year-to-date

--Down 14.64% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 947.83% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 6, 2020), when it traded at $337.25

--Down 14.64% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 947.83% from its 52-week low of $337.25 on Oct. 6, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3533.79; highest intraday level since Sept. 18, 2021, when it hit $3539.62

--Up 4.42% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-21 1731ET