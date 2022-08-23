Ethereum Gained 4.51% to $1649.28 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $71.23 today or 4.51% to $1649.28

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 4.18% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 55.28% year-to-date

--Down 65.64% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 48.73% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 24, 2021), when it traded at $3216.70

--Down 65.64% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 82.80% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1667.49

--Up 5.67% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

