Ethereum Gained 4.61% to $1720.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $75.87 today or 4.61% to $1720.62

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 18, 2022, when it traded at $1876.87

--Largest percentage increase since Aug. 21, 2022, when it gained 5.63%

--Up five of the past six days

--Up three consecutive days, up 8.9% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Aug. 12, 2022, when it rose 13.88%

--Up 9.39% month-to-date

--Down 53.34% year-to-date

--Down 64.15% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 47.07% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 10, 2021), when it traded at $3250.96

--Down 64.15% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 90.70% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1742.92; highest intraday level since Aug. 19, 2022, when it hit $1878.04

--Up 5.97% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Aug. 21, 2022, when it was up as much as 7.05%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1731ET