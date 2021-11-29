Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethereum Gained 4.62% to $4453.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/29/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is up $196.85 today or 4.62% to $4453.80

--Up four of the past five days

--Up three consecutive days, up 9.21% over this period

--Up 4.32% month-to-date

--Up 502.61% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2017 when it gained 9143.87%

--Down 7.21% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 635.92% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 30, 2020), when it traded at $605.20

--Down 7.21% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 710.61% from its 52-week low of $549.44 on Dec. 11, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 4460.40

--Up 4.78% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1731ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pCanada's trans mountain says work was interrupted at some sites on sunday november 28, 2021 due to high water or lack of access
RE
05:47pCanada's trans mountain says after initial start-up, a sustained effort will continue to return system to its full capacity as soon as possible
RE
05:47pCanada's trans mountain says still days away from restarting the pipeline at a reduced capacity - statement
RE
05:47pCanadian province extends fuel restrictions on motorists following flooding
RE
05:46pCanada's trans mountain continues with reinforcement of berms and improvements to ground access; weather continues to impact progress towards restart
RE
05:41pGap settles U.S. charges of job discrimination based on immigration status
RE
05:38pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:37pCommunications Services Up As Sector Seen As Less Sensitive to Covid Issues - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.01% to 90.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.21% to $1.1294 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors cling to hope as Omicron spreads, shares rebound
2Time to buy the dip?
3Athenex Announces UK MHRA Validation of the Marketing Authorization App..
4Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS