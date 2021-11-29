Ethereum Gained 4.62% to $4453.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $196.85 today or 4.62% to $4453.80

--Up four of the past five days

--Up three consecutive days, up 9.21% over this period

--Up 4.32% month-to-date

--Up 502.61% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2017 when it gained 9143.87%

--Down 7.21% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 635.92% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 30, 2020), when it traded at $605.20

--Down 7.21% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 710.61% from its 52-week low of $549.44 on Dec. 11, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 4460.40

--Up 4.78% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1731ET