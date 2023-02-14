Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Ethereum Gained 4.69% to $1555.78 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

02/14/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Ethereum is up $69.63 today or 4.69% to $1555.78


--Largest percentage increase since Jan. 29, 2023, when it gained 4.85%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 1.33% month-to-date

--Up 29.7% year-to-date

--Down 67.59% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 49.80% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 15, 2022), when it traded at $3099.47

--Down 55.68% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 72.43% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1565.92

--Up 5.37% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Jan. 29, 2023, when it was up as much as 5.87%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1729ET

