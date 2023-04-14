Ethereum is up $98.93 today or 4.93% to $2107.57

--Highest 5 p.m. level since May 15, 2022 when it traded at $2128.88

--Up seven consecutive days, up 13.69% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Jan. 17, 2023, when it rose for 10 straight trading days

--Best seven day stretch since the seven days ending March 19, 2023 when it rose 15.18%

--Up 15.98% month-to-date

--Up 75.7% year-to-date

--Down 56.09% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 30.45% from 52 weeks ago (April 15, 2022), when it traded at $3030.16

--Down 31.89% from its 52-week high of $3094.31 on April 19, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 133.59% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 2130.00; highest intraday level since May 16, 2022 when it hit $2155.00

--Up 6.04% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since April 4, 2023 when it was up as much as 6.14%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1747ET