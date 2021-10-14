Log in
Ethereum Gained 5.13% to $3759.36 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/14/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Ethereum is up $183.36 today or 5.13% to $3759.36

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 6, 2021, when it traded at $3949.99

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 1, 2021, when it gained 10.77%

--Up two consecutive days, up 8.13% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 2, 2021, when it rose 15.34%

--Up 26.46% month-to-date

--Up 408.65% year-to-date

--Down 9.19% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 887.85% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 15, 2020), when it traded at $380.56

--Down 9.19% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 925.47% from its 52-week low of $366.60 on Oct. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3821.09; highest intraday level since Sept. 7, 2021, when it hit $3969.33

--Up 6.85% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Oct. 1, 2021, when it was up as much as 11.54%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-21 1731ET

HOT NEWS