Ethereum Gained 5.13% to $3759.36 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $183.36 today or 5.13% to $3759.36
--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 6, 2021, when it traded at $3949.99
--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 1, 2021, when it gained 10.77%
--Up two consecutive days, up 8.13% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 2, 2021, when it rose 15.34%
--Up 26.46% month-to-date
--Up 408.65% year-to-date
--Down 9.19% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 887.85% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 15, 2020), when it traded at $380.56
--Down 9.19% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 925.47% from its 52-week low of $366.60 on Oct. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 3821.09; highest intraday level since Sept. 7, 2021, when it hit $3969.33
--Up 6.85% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Oct. 1, 2021, when it was up as much as 11.54%
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
