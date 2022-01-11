Ethereum Gained 5.17% to $3232.52 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $159.02 today or 5.17% to $3232.52

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 15, 2021, when it gained 5.49%

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 12.34% month-to-date

--Down 12.34% year-to-date

--Down 32.66% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 199.79% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 12, 2021), when it traded at $1078.26

--Down 32.66% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 199.79% from its 52-week low of $1078.26 on Jan. 12, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3264.19

--Up 6.20% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 30, 2021, when it was up as much as 6.60%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

