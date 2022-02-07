Ethereum Gained 5.19% to $3151.38 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $155.38 today or 5.19% to $3151.38

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 18, 2022, when it traded at $3164.35

--Up four of the past five days

--Up 17.56% month-to-date

--Down 14.54% year-to-date

--Down 34.35% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 85.05% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 8, 2021), when it traded at $1702.98

--Down 34.35% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 122.54% from its 52-week low of $1416.12 on Feb. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3188.93; highest intraday level since Jan. 20, 2022, when it hit $3272.22

--Up 6.44% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

