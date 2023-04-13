Ethereum is up $99.79 today or 5.23% to $2008.64

--Highest 5 p.m. level since May 19, 2022 when it traded at $2011.38

--Largest percentage increase since April 4, 2023 when it gained 5.53%

--Up six consecutive days, up 8.36% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Jan. 17, 2023, when it rose for 10 straight trading days

--Best six day stretch since the six days ending March 21, 2023 when it rose 8.79%

--Up 10.54% month-to-date

--Up 67.45% year-to-date

--Down 58.15% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 33.30% from 52 weeks ago (April 14, 2022), when it traded at $3011.47

--Down 35.09% from its 52-week high of $3094.31 on April 19, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 122.63% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 2022.00; highest intraday level since Aug. 14, 2022, when it hit $2029.90

--Up 5.93% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since April 4, 2023 when it was up as much as 6.14%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1730ET