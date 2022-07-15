Ethereum Gained 5.44% to $1256.28 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $64.80 today or 5.44% to $1256.28

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 12, 2022 when it traded at $1477.97

--Up three consecutive days, up 20.1% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending June 21, 2022 when it rose 24.31%

--Up 24.18% month-to-date

--Down 65.93% year-to-date

--Down 73.83% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 33.96% from 52 weeks ago (July 16, 2021), when it traded at $1902.35

--Down 73.83% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 39.24% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1285.97; highest intraday level since June 13, 2022 when it hit $1484.24

--Up 7.93% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

