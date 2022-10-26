Ethereum Gained 5.53% to $1554.46 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $81.46 today or 5.53% to $1554.46

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 14, 2022, when it traded at $1603.66

--Up six consecutive days, up 21.27% over this period

--Longest winning streak since July 8, 2022 when it rose for six straight trading days

--Best six day stretch since the six days ending July 21, 2022 when it rose 26.3%

--Up 16.76% month-to-date; On pace for best month since July 2022 when it gained 70.14%

--Down 57.85% year-to-date

--Down 67.62% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 60.98% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 27, 2021), when it traded at $3984.14

--Down 67.62% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 72.29% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1591.78; highest intraday level since Sept. 15, 2022, when it hit $1653.00

--Up 8.06% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1730ET