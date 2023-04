Ethereum is up $98.42 today or 5.53% to $1879.00

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 16, 2022, when it traded at $1885.13

--Largest percentage increase since March 13, 2023 when it gained 7.07%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Up 56.65% year-to-date

--Down 60.85% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 45.32% from 52 weeks ago (April 5, 2022), when it traded at $3436.17

--Down 45.32% from its 52-week high of $3436.17 on April 5, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 108.26% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1889.91; highest intraday level since Aug. 17, 2022, when it hit $1956.71

--Up 6.14% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 23, 2023 when it was up as much as 7.05%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1742ET