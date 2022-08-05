Log in
Ethereum Gained 5.61% to $1679.93 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

08/05/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Ethereum is up $89.26 today or 5.61% to $1679.93


--Largest percentage increase since July 28, 2022 when it gained 9.66%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 54.44% year-to-date

--Down 65% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 42.30% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 6, 2021), when it traded at $2911.70

--Down 65.00% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 86.19% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1724.72

--Up 8.43% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since July 28, 2022 when it was up as much as 11.27%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.35% 0.07116 End-of-day quote.-9.81%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -1.37% 1572.5 End-of-day quote.-52.58%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -0.37% 1612.61 End-of-day quote.-57.19%
HOT NEWS