Ethereum Gained 5.61% to $1679.93 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $89.26 today or 5.61% to $1679.93

--Largest percentage increase since July 28, 2022 when it gained 9.66%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 54.44% year-to-date

--Down 65% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 42.30% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 6, 2021), when it traded at $2911.70

--Down 65.00% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 86.19% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1724.72

--Up 8.43% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since July 28, 2022 when it was up as much as 11.27%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1730ET