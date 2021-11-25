Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethereum Gained 5.70% to $4500.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/25/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is up $242.76 today or 5.70% to $4500.00

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 15, 2021, when it traded at $4572.81

--Up two of the past three days

--Up 5.4% month-to-date

--Up 508.87% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2017 when it gained 9143.87%

--Down 6.25% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 777.89% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 26, 2020), when it traded at $512.59

--Down 6.25% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 777.89% from its 52-week low of $512.59 on Nov. 26, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 4530.85; highest intraday level since Nov. 16, 2021, when it hit $4586.86

--Up 6.43% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-21 1739ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pDogecoin Gained 1.95% to $0.222 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEthereum Gained 5.70% to $4500.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pBitcoin Gained 2.62% to $58833.76 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pUK sets out plans to boost global digital trade
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.03% to 90.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.08% to $1.1210 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.05% to $1.3322 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Lost 0.05% to 115.37 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:08pAvianca to reoffer jobs to around 100 pilots amid restructuring
RE
04:30pToronto market rises for third day as technology rallies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China criticizes U.S. for putting Chinese firms on trade blacklist
2More Fed officials open to speeding up bond-buying taper, rates liftoff
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rise on Wall Street Gains
4Kuwait reaffirms support for OPEC+ agreement -state news agency
5Volkswagen : Bidder consortium publishes further information on takeove..

HOT NEWS