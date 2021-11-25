Ethereum Gained 5.70% to $4500.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $242.76 today or 5.70% to $4500.00

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 15, 2021, when it traded at $4572.81

--Up two of the past three days

--Up 5.4% month-to-date

--Up 508.87% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2017 when it gained 9143.87%

--Down 6.25% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 777.89% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 26, 2020), when it traded at $512.59

--Down 6.25% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 777.89% from its 52-week low of $512.59 on Nov. 26, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 4530.85; highest intraday level since Nov. 16, 2021, when it hit $4586.86

--Up 6.43% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

