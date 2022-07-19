Log in
Ethereum Gained 5.88% to $1559.60 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/19/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Ethereum is up $86.56 today or 5.88% to $1559.60


--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 10, 2022 when it traded at $1677.39

--Up six of the past seven days

--Up two consecutive days, up 16.09% over this period

--Up 54.16% month-to-date

--Down 57.71% year-to-date

--Down 67.51% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 13.07% from 52 weeks ago (July 20, 2021), when it traded at $1794.03

--Down 67.51% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 72.86% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1625.09; highest intraday level since June 11, 2022 when it hit $1684.17

--Up 10.32% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 9.48% 0.0705 End-of-day quote.-10.70%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 17.69% 1559.21 End-of-day quote.-52.98%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 18.35% 1583.55 End-of-day quote.-57.96%
