  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Ethereum Gained 6.01% to $1637.84 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/20/2023 | 05:38pm EST
Ethereum is up $92.81 today or 6.01% to $1637.84


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 4, 2022, when it traded at $1647.04

--Largest percentage increase since Jan. 12, 2023, when it gained 6.32%

--Up 12 of the past 13 days

--Up two consecutive days, up 7.17% over this period

--Up 36.54% month-to-date

--Up 36.54% year-to-date

--Down 65.88% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 37.35% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 21, 2022), when it traded at $2614.44

--Down 53.34% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 81.53% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1646.30; highest intraday level since Nov. 5, 2022, when it hit $1663.76

--Up 6.55% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.64% 0.07361 End-of-day quote.1.90%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 2.26% 1432.42 End-of-day quote.27.94%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 2.57% 1551.2 End-of-day quote.29.26%
HOT NEWS