Ethereum is up $112.80 today or 6.01% to $1990.86

--Highest 5 p.m. level since April 18, 2023 when it traded at $2092.83

--Largest percentage increase since March 13, 2023 when it gained 7.07%

--Up four consecutive days, up 10.01% over this period

--Longest winning streak since April 14, 2023 when it rose for seven straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending April 16, 2023 when it rose 11.21%

--Up 65.97% year-to-date

--Down 58.52% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 26.40% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2022), when it traded at $2704.81

--Down 26.40% from its 52-week high of $2704.81 on May 6, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 120.66% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 2000.00; highest intraday level since April 19, 2023 when it hit $2107.05

--Up 6.49% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 23, 2023 when it was up as much as 7.05%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-23 1731ET