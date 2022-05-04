Ethereum Gained 6.09% to $2943.42 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $169.05 today or 6.09% to $2943.42

--Largest percentage increase since Feb. 28, 2022, when it gained 8.24%

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 20.18% year-to-date

--Down 38.68% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 15.11% from 52 weeks ago (May 5, 2021), when it traded at $3467.44

--Down 38.68% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 66.52% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 2967.03

--Up 6.94% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 9, 2022 when it was up as much as 8.29%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1729ET