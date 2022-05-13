Ethereum Gained 6.17% to $2043.75 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $118.74 today or 6.17% to $2043.75

--Largest percentage increase since Feb. 28, 2022, when it gained 8.24%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 26.71% month-to-date

--Down 44.58% year-to-date

--Down 57.42% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 48.78% from 52 weeks ago (May 14, 2021), when it traded at $3990.47

--Down 57.42% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 15.62% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 2141.84

--Up 11.26% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Feb. 4, 2022, when it was up as much as 12.05%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1748ET