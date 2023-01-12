Ethereum Gained 6.32% to $1427.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $84.84 today or 6.32% to $1427.58

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 7, 2022, when it traded at $1575.70

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 30, 2022, when it gained 6.36%

--Up six of the past seven days

--Up five consecutive days, up 12.92% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Jan. 2, 2023, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best five day stretch since the five days ending Oct. 29, 2022, when it rose 20.38%

--Up 19.01% month-to-date

--Up 19.01% year-to-date

--Down 70.26% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 56.37% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 13, 2022), when it traded at $3271.94

--Down 59.33% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 58.22% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1434.94; highest intraday level since Nov. 8, 2022, when it hit $1577.13

--Up 6.87% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 10, 2022, when it was up as much as 21.77%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1730ET