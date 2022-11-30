Ethereum Gained 6.36% to $1296.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $77.61 today or 6.36% to $1296.99

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 10, 2022, when it traded at $1320.71

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 10, 2022, when it gained 19.43%

--Up eight of the past nine days

--Up two consecutive days, up 10.65% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 11, 2022, when it rose 14.48%

--Down 17.2% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 64.83% year-to-date

--Down 72.98% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 71.62% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 1, 2021), when it traded at $4569.99

--Down 71.62% from its 52-week high of $4569.99 on Dec. 1, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 43.75% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1299.77; highest intraday level since Nov. 11, 2022, when it hit $1325.99

--Up 6.59% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 10, 2022, when it was up as much as 21.77%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1731ET