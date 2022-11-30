Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ethereum Gained 6.36% to $1296.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/30/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is up $77.61 today or 6.36% to $1296.99


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 10, 2022, when it traded at $1320.71

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 10, 2022, when it gained 19.43%

--Up eight of the past nine days

--Up two consecutive days, up 10.65% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 11, 2022, when it rose 14.48%

--Down 17.2% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 64.83% year-to-date

--Down 72.98% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 71.62% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 1, 2021), when it traded at $4569.99

--Down 71.62% from its 52-week high of $4569.99 on Dec. 1, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 43.75% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1299.77; highest intraday level since Nov. 11, 2022, when it hit $1325.99

--Up 6.59% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Nov. 10, 2022, when it was up as much as 21.77%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 2.71% 0.07399 End-of-day quote.-6.22%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 4.40% 1178.35 End-of-day quote.-64.47%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 4.15% 1215.7 End-of-day quote.-67.73%
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pSam bankman-fried says there were no wild parties here, we would…
RE
05:58pSam bankman-fried says he doesn’t think investors bear responsib…
RE
05:57pSam bankman-fried says ftx had huge management failures…
RE
05:57pSam bankman-fried says there was no person in charge of position…
RE
05:55pSam bankman-fried says ftx failed on risk, conflict of interest…
RE
05:54pSam bankman-fried says i think ftx japan is fully solvent…
RE
05:54pSam bankman-fried says i screwed up and we messed up big…
RE
05:53pPentagon awards Raytheon $1.2 billion contract for Ukrainian NASAMS
RE
05:52pSam bankman-fried about property purchases says it was not meant…
RE
05:49pREUTERS NEXT - Nasdaq CEO hopeful IPOs will pick in 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell: Rate-hike slowdown possible next month, inflation fight f..
2Crowdstrike Holdings warning sparks selloff in cybersecurity stocks
3Report warns U.S. chip design market share to plunge without government..
4U.S. third-quarter economic growth revised higher
5BYD set to be China's top-selling car brand for Nov, Tesla gains -data

HOT NEWS