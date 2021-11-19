Ethereum Gained 6.38% to $4279.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $256.59 today or 6.38% to $4279.00

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 28, 2021, when it gained 6.86%

--Snaps a seven day losing streak

--Best seven day stretch since the seven days ending Nov. 11, 2021, when it rose 4.07%

--Up 0.22% month-to-date

--Up 478.96% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2017 when it gained 9143.87%

--Down 10.85% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 740.88% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 20, 2020), when it traded at $508.87

--Down 10.85% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 740.88% from its 52-week low of $508.87 on Nov. 20, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 4309.90

--Up 7.15% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Oct. 28, 2021, when it was up as much as 7.68%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-19-21 1730ET