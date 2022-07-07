Ethereum Gained 6.64% to $1237.75 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $77.12 today or 6.64% to $1237.75

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 26, 2022 when it traded at $1247.70

--Largest percentage increase since June 24, 2022 when it gained 7.13%

--Up six of the past seven days

--Up five consecutive days, up 16.46% over this period

--Longest winning streak since March 28, 2022 when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best five day stretch since the five days ending June 23, 2022 when it rose 25.71%

--Up 22.35% month-to-date

--Down 66.44% year-to-date

--Down 74.21% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 42.10% from 52 weeks ago (July 8, 2021), when it traded at $2137.80

--Down 74.21% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 37.18% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1252.47; highest intraday level since June 26, 2022 when it hit $1276.04

--Up 7.91% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

