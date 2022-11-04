Ethereum Gained 6.87% to $1647.04 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $105.89 today or 6.87% to $1647.04

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 12, 2022, when it traded at $1724.26

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 25, 2022, when it gained 8.96%

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 8.83% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 26, 2022, when it rose 14.98%

--Down 55.34% year-to-date

--Down 65.69% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 63.02% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 5, 2021), when it traded at $4453.68

--Down 65.69% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 82.55% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1674.39; highest intraday level since Sept. 13, 2022, when it hit $1757.20

--Up 8.65% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Oct. 25, 2022, when it was up as much as 12.69%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1729ET