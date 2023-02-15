Ethereum Gained 7.05% to $1665.44 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $109.66 today or 7.05% to $1665.44

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Feb. 7, 2023, when it traded at $1667.49

--Largest percentage increase since Nov. 10, 2022, when it gained 19.43%

--Up two consecutive days, up 12.06% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 11, 2022, when it rose 14.48%

--Up 5.63% month-to-date

--Up 38.84% year-to-date

--Down 65.3% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 46.90% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 16, 2022), when it traded at $3136.48

--Down 52.55% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 84.59% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1674.41

--Up 7.63% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Jan. 14, 2023, when it was up as much as 9.37%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1729ET