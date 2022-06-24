Ethereum Gained 7.13% to $1215.09 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $80.89 today or 7.13% to $1215.09
--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 13, 2022 when it traded at $1243.08
--Up three of the past four days
--Up two consecutive days, up 15.6% over this period
--Down 37.63% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since March 2020 when it dropped 39.74%
--Down 67.05% year-to-date
--Down 74.69% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 34.95% from 52 weeks ago (June 25, 2021), when it traded at $1867.87
--Down 74.69% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 34.67% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 1242.74; highest intraday level since June 16, 2022 when it hit $1253.83
--Up 9.57% at today's intraday high
