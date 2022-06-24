Ethereum Gained 7.13% to $1215.09 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $80.89 today or 7.13% to $1215.09

--Highest 5 p.m. level since June 13, 2022 when it traded at $1243.08

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 15.6% over this period

--Down 37.63% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since March 2020 when it dropped 39.74%

--Down 67.05% year-to-date

--Down 74.69% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 34.95% from 52 weeks ago (June 25, 2021), when it traded at $1867.87

--Down 74.69% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 34.67% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1242.74; highest intraday level since June 16, 2022 when it hit $1253.83

--Up 9.57% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1731ET