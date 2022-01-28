Ethereum Gained 7.54% to $2537.68 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $177.89 today or 7.54% to $2537.68

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 20, 2021, when it gained 7.84%

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 31.18% month-to-date

--Down 31.18% year-to-date

--Down 47.13% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 84.45% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 29, 2021), when it traded at $1375.79

--Down 47.13% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 95.81% from its 52-week low of $1296.00 on Jan. 31, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 2549.82

--Up 8.05% at today's intraday high

