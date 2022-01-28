Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethereum Gained 7.54% to $2537.68 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/28/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is up $177.89 today or 7.54% to $2537.68


--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 20, 2021, when it gained 7.84%

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 31.18% month-to-date

--Down 31.18% year-to-date

--Down 47.13% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 84.45% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 29, 2021), when it traded at $1375.79

--Down 47.13% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 95.81% from its 52-week low of $1296.00 on Jan. 31, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 2549.82

--Up 8.05% at today's intraday high

--


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 2.69% 0.066983 Real-time Quote.-18.01%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 4.65% 2271.010851 Real-time Quote.-33.11%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 4.64% 2532.2 Real-time Quote.-34.39%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pU.S. SEC approves new U.S. exchange with blockchain feed, faster settlement
RE
05:37pU.S. Northeast braces for blizzard bringing up to 2 feet of snow
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.45% to 90.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 1.74% to $1.1149 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 1.07% to $1.3408 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 1.36% to 115.23 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDogecoin Gained 2.20% to $0.142 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Gained 7.54% to $2537.68 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Gained 4.41% to $37818.27 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBiden gets climate win with court 'loss' on Gulf of Mexico oil leases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. earnings lift global equities amid inflation, geopolitical ..
2Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
3Analyst recommendations: AT&T, Corning, General Electric, Intel, Boein..
4FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
5LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS