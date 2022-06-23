Log in
Ethereum Gained 7.90% to $1134.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

06/23/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Ethereum is up $83.04 today or 7.90% to $1134.20


--Up three of the past five days

--Down 41.78% month-to-date

--Down 69.24% year-to-date

--Down 76.37% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 43.50% from 52 weeks ago (June 24, 2021), when it traded at $2007.27

--Down 76.37% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 25.71% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1141.25

--Up 8.57% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1729ET

