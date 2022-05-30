Ethereum Gained 8.87% to $1952.14 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $159.11 today or 8.87% to $1952.14

--Largest percentage increase since Feb. 4, 2022, when it gained 11.29%

--Up three consecutive days, up 11.92% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending March 18, 2022 when it rose 12.43%

--Down 29.99% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since March 2020 when it dropped 39.74%

--Down 47.06% year-to-date

--Down 59.33% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 24.80% from 52 weeks ago (May 31, 2021), when it traded at $2595.82

--Down 59.33% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 11.92% from its 52-week low of $1744.16 on May 27, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1954.77

--Up 9.02% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since May 13, 2022 when it was up as much as 11.26%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-22 1738ET